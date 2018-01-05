Feature

This Coastal Town Is The Best Spot For A Perfect Chilled Bank Holiday

We know where we're heading this weekend

Malahidepark

A bank holiday well spent brings a week of content.

So why not head out to one of Dublin's nicest little seaside towns for the day tomorrow?

Malahide has so much to offer; from cosy pubs and restaurants, to cute cafés and ice-cream parlours, we guarantee that you won't be stuck for something to do in the picturesque village. 

Here's why we love the area so much. 

The endless breakfast options

Choose from a tasty Irish breakfast, a fluffy batch of fresh pancakes or French toast topped with maple syrup at Café Provence - a cute, country style restaurant that is popular among the locals. 

Another personal favourite, Déjà Vu is a Parisian style restaurant that serves (delicious) brunch from 9am to 4pm every day.

Avoca, situated on the grounds of the gorgeous Malahide Castle, is also another breakfast option serving up freshly baked scones, egg dishes and so much more. 

Cafeprovence

Image: Café Provence

It's the perfect place for a stroll

Speaking of Malahide Castle, this happens to be one of the most gorgeous places in the area to take a walk.

And if you would rather not walk around, why not rent a bike or a group pedal car (cringe) and make your way around the grounds.

Malahidecastle

The beach & marina are GORGEOUS

Malahidebeach

Whether in summer or winter, Malahide marina and the beach never fail to dissapoint. Between the gorgeous views, and the fresh salty air you won't be disappointed with a Sunday stroll along the water. 

There are so many delish restaurants

No matter what sort of cuisine you're looking for, you'll most likely be able to find it among the wide variety of restaurants in the seaside town.

Head to Siam Thai for the most delicious Pad Thai and cocktails, or Kajjal for a GORGEOUS, creamy curry (we recommend checking out their Sunday lunch menu, which runs from 12-4pm). 

Some of our other favourites are Bon Appetit and The Greedy Goose

It's heaven for coffee lovers

You just can't beat sitting down with a cheeky cake and a coffee, especially on a cold Sunday afternoon. So if this is what you're looking for, Malahide has it in abundance. 

Seomra Tae, a teeny-tiny cosy café on Mainstreet Malahide, offers the most delicious array of classic scones, cakes, tea and coffee. 

For something a little more 'trendy', hit up Donnybrook Fair in the village, Avoca at Malahide Castle, or Gourmet Food Parlour along the coast between Malahide and Portmarnock. 

The BEST pubs

Fowlers

When it comes to grabbing a drink, you're in the perfect spot. Between Irish pubs, and more up-scale cocktail bars, you won't be stuck for a cold one. 

For the best pint of Guinness in the area, head to Fowlers. The lounge area is modern and spacious, and ideal for a quiet drink when you want to have a chat, and the smaller 'bar' area (extremely popular with the locals) will give you the experience of a true Irish pub. 

Gibney's, Duffy's and Gilbert & Wright are also great options to end the day with a beverage or five. 

