This Is The Most Underrated Beer Garden To Drink In On A Sunny Day Dublin

Assemble the crew here this evening

You may have noticed that we're very enthusiastic about beer gardens.

And with that bursht of great weather at the weekend, we've only grown fonder and fonder of 'em.

We've listed all of the usual city centre ones before...

But it's time to head a little bit out of the city centre and pay a visit to what we consider Dublin's most underrated beer garden.

The Eden House in Rathfarnham opened their second beer garden a few summers ago and we've been smitten ever since.



Take a peek:

A post shared by shortts29 (@shortts29) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

A post shared by Tania (@taniajh84) on Aug 2, 2015 at 11:48am PDT

The only question now is whether you want a frosty pint or a G&T...

You can find Eden House on Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.



