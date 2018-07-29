This Tiny Restaurant Is A Slice Of Paris In The Heart Of Dublin

Hidden away in a basement on South Anne Street, La Cave is very easy to miss, but we promise you it's worth tracking down.

The teeny-tiny venue is utterly charming, from its old style decor to its friendly and knowledgeable staff.

If you're a francophile you won't be able to resist the Parisian brasserie vibes, and most of the food has a sophisticated French twist.

You can also wash down your moules or duck a l'orange with one of over 350 different wines - and 40 of them come by the glass.

There's one for every budget and you're never pressured into going for a more expensive choice, which is a relief.

The food is pretty affordable too, especially the Early Bird menu which gets you two courses for €18.50.

The only slightly negative thing about this place is how close together the tables are, but if you're not claustrophobic it's actually pretty cute and cosy.

All in all it's a magnifique choice for a romantic dinner or catch up with a friend.

READ NEXT: This Cosy Mexican Restaurant Is Where You Need To Go For Dinner Tonight