This Tiny Restaurant Is A Slice Of Paris In The Heart Of Dublin

Ooh la la!

La Cave

Hidden away in a basement on South Anne Street, La Cave is very easy to miss, but we promise you it's worth tracking down.

The teeny-tiny venue is utterly charming, from its old style decor to its friendly and knowledgeable staff.

If you're a francophile you won't be able to resist the Parisian brasserie vibes, and most of the food has a sophisticated French twist.

La Cave Interior

You can also wash down your moules or duck a l'orange with one of over 350 different wines - and 40 of them come by the glass.

There's one for every budget and you're never pressured into going for a more expensive choice, which is a relief.

The food is pretty affordable too, especially the Early Bird menu which gets you two courses for €18.50.

Supreme Of Chicken

The only slightly negative thing about this place is how close together the tables are, but if you're not claustrophobic it's actually pretty cute and cosy.

All in all it's a magnifique choice for a romantic dinner or catch up with a friend.

