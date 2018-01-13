19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin

The westside is the best side...

In the context of Ireland, it's often said that "west is best" and while that point is debatable, there certainly isn't any argument when it comes to the smaller confines of Dublin.

The heaving metropolis of Blanchardstown to the north west of the city is a bustling haven of food, drink, entertainment and a whole lot more.

Don't believe us? We've compiled 19 reasons backing up the greatness of Blanchardstown for you to argue with.

What you got?

1. Cottage Café in the village

Great food in a great location.

2. The Blue Elephant in Clonsilla

Among the best Asian cuisine in Dublin. We wrote about it here.

3. The 12th Lock by the Royal Canal

Doesn't get any better than this on a sunny weekend day.

4. Blanchardstown has one of only two Captain Americas in Dublin

Drooling.

5. The Greyhound on a Saturday night

Who needs town?

6. There are loads of deadly locals in the vicinity

The Clonsila Inn, The Carpenter, The Roselawn Inn to name but a few.

7. This song

It's funny 'cos it's true.

8. Roselawn Shopping Centre

Clothes, coffee and pizza in a compact location. What more could you need?

9. Maximillians in the village

Delicious food with a great ambience. You might even catch the piano player tickling the ivories during your meal.

10. Ice-skating at Christmas

Not long to go...

11. National Aquatic Centre

A great day out whether you're keeping fit or having the craic on the slides.

Aquazone, National Aquatic Centre is a great place to bring your children! Loads to do, see, experience..they will love it 😍 #YourFingal pic.twitter.com/2mDcUJOddb — Love Fingal Dublin (@LoveFingalDub) September 18, 2017

12. Leisure Plex

Q-sar, bowling, pool, coin machines. Fun for the whole family.

13. Draíocht Theatre

With local productions aplenty. Click here for more.

14. Easy access to town

The train from Coolmine will have you in the city in no time at all.

15. The home of the Football Association Of Ireland

Head down to Abbotstown to catch a glimpse of your heroes.

16. Music in The Bell on a Sunday

A great way to round up the weekend.

17. The Odeon cinema

Clearly the best popcorn in the country.

18. Blanch has got a Penneys

For all your essential needs.

19. Finally, Blanchardstown is the best shopping centre in the country. By miles.

Free parking, hundreds of shops, loads of different retail parks and it's only getting bigger. Your move, Dundrum.

