4 all-you-can-eat food experiences to try in Dublin right now

For anyone feeling the post-January pinch.

As the ever-present cozzie liv* continues to run rings around us all, finding an affordable meal in Dublin is no easy feat. Rising prices of food, equipment and pretty much everything else needed to run a business means that bargains may not be as readily available as they once were, and the 5-sausage-rolls-for-€2 deal has never been more necessary.

But if you are looking for a hefty feed on a budget, don't worry - you may not necessarily need to confine yourself to the deli counter. Here's a quick round up of 4 relatively new all-you-can-eat food experiences to try in Dublin, without bankrupting yourself.

*sorry for the obnoxious cost-of-living abbreviation.

Panda Restaurant, Coopers Court, Dublin 8

Panda aren't long open at their Dublin 8 home but they're straight in, no kissin' with this dreamy all-you-can-eat sushi menu, with a varied starters section too featuring gyoza, fish cakes, ceviche and plenty more. Polish everything off with a hot banana topped with Nutella or caramel. Dessert of champions.

Advertisement

Price: €40pp

Uno Pizza, Rathmines

Both pizza and booze flow freely at Uno's bottomless events, with upcoming dates in February and March to get booking. Already one of South Dublin's favourite pizza spots, no doubt Uno will continue to work its way up the ranks with this offering of all-you-can-eat woodfired goodness and all-you-can-drink beer, Prosecco or soft drink of your choice.

Price: €45pp

Advertisement

Sabor Mineiro, Mary Street, Dublin 1

This Irish-Brazilian bakery are well known for their tapioca, pastel and cakes but they also offer up a bountiful Brazilian barbecue every weekend with more than ten traditional meats "specially prepared in the best way". Make sure you arrive hungry, and book your spot in advance.

Price: €39pp

Advertisement

Firebyrd, Ranelagh

Chicken wings lend themselves perfectly to the all-you-can-eat format - especially outrageously spicy ones for anyone who's grown weary of having feeling in their tongue. If spicy isn't your thing, fear not - all-you-can-eat Mondays at Firebyrd offer as many flavours as you like, and you can chop and change between them all during your sitting. Available flavours include southern fried, lemon pepper, Cajun and habanero peach, and the bottomless deal is offered every Monday.

Any other all-you-can-eat spot Dubliners should be aware of? Let us know, and we'll add em to the list!

Header image via @pandarestaurantdublin/@firebyrddublin

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Subway give their sandwiches the Tiny Kitchen treatment with micro-subs