5 Dublin eateries offering Thanksgiving dinner and desserts

By Fiona Frawley

November 17, 2021 at 2:53pm

Share:
5 Dublin eateries offering Thanksgiving dinner and desserts

Another year, another holiday season where many of our American friends may not be travelling home to dine with family.

But fear not. There are plenty of restaurants across Dublin serving up pumpkin pie, yams, and all your other favourite holiday faves - dishes Irish people mostly only know about from watching the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends on repeat. If you're looking for a Thanksgiving meal just like mom used to make in Dublin City, here are our top picks.

Blas Cafe, Kings Inn's Street

We've got our eye on that sweet potato casserole with the pistachio crust. Food combo of dreams!

Fallon and Byrne, Exchequer Street/Dun Laoghaire

Fallon & Byrne are experts in the pumpkin department, and we've no doubt these made to order meals will absolutely hit the spot.

La Cocina Cuevas, Naul

La Cocina in Naul are serving up a full Thanksgiving feast for eat in or takeaway, and it's BYOB! They've also got turkey tacos on the go if you fancy a Mexican twist.

Butcher Grill, Ranelagh

You can preorder a complete Thanksgiving feast from Butcher Grill now, with all the trimmings and simple instructions to follow in your own time.

Blazing Salads

If you're taking care of dinner yourself and just need the perfect pumpkin pie for afters, Blazing Salads have this vegan, organic delight available to order for click and collect.

We'll keep this list growing and growing as more restaurants announce Thanksgiving feasts in the coming weeks, and if you hear of any we should include, be sure to let us know!

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: The Irish Lululemon store will be open in time for Christmas

Share:

Latest articles

How The Academy are adapting to the latest set of restrictions

5 gigs to get tickets for this week

Hen's Teeth is collaborating with Other Voices on this gorge exhibition

5 festive treats to try in Dublin this week

You may also love

5 places to celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau in Dublin

5 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Treat yourself to €5 prosecco tonight at this Stoneybatter spot

22 of Dublin's best sausage rolls as voted by you!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.