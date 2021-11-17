5 Dublin eateries offering Thanksgiving dinner and desserts

Another year, another holiday season where many of our American friends may not be travelling home to dine with family.

But fear not. There are plenty of restaurants across Dublin serving up pumpkin pie, yams, and all your other favourite holiday faves - dishes Irish people mostly only know about from watching the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends on repeat. If you're looking for a Thanksgiving meal just like mom used to make in Dublin City, here are our top picks.

Blas Cafe, Kings Inn's Street

We've got our eye on that sweet potato casserole with the pistachio crust. Food combo of dreams!

Fallon and Byrne, Exchequer Street/Dun Laoghaire

Fallon & Byrne are experts in the pumpkin department, and we've no doubt these made to order meals will absolutely hit the spot.

La Cocina Cuevas, Naul

La Cocina in Naul are serving up a full Thanksgiving feast for eat in or takeaway, and it's BYOB! They've also got turkey tacos on the go if you fancy a Mexican twist.

Butcher Grill, Ranelagh

You can preorder a complete Thanksgiving feast from Butcher Grill now, with all the trimmings and simple instructions to follow in your own time.

Blazing Salads

If you're taking care of dinner yourself and just need the perfect pumpkin pie for afters, Blazing Salads have this vegan, organic delight available to order for click and collect.

We'll keep this list growing and growing as more restaurants announce Thanksgiving feasts in the coming weeks, and if you hear of any we should include, be sure to let us know!

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: The Irish Lululemon store will be open in time for Christmas