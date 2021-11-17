5 places to celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau in Dublin

I was today years old when I found out what Beaujolais Nouveau means.

To be honest, I'm still not 100% sure I actually understand it. But this list goes out to the sommeliers and connoisseurs among you, who are no doubt far more cultured than I.

From what I gather, Beaujolais Nouveau is a red wine made from Gamay grapes in the Beaujolais region of France. Historically, Beaujolais Nouveau was a celebration to mark the end of the harvest. The wine would be released early on the third Thursday in November, which subsequently became known as Beaujolais Nouveau day. The day is now famous for races to get bottles of the new wine to markets all across the globe. Wine historians, don't come for me regarding the inaccuracy of this. Myself and google did what we could.

Anyway, this year Beaujolais Nouveau falls tomorrow, on the 18th of November. If you're looking for somewhere to mark the occasion in Dublin, there are a lot of wine bars getting in on the action! Here are our top picks.

Loose Canon, Drury Street

Cool kids on the block Loose Canon are going with the abbreviated "BOJO" (quicker to type, in fairness) with a walk in policy, kicking off at 5pm tomorrow, November 18th.

Note, Fenian Street

Recently opened bistro and bar Note have a selection of growers by the glass and snacks to accompany to celebrate the big day, also kicking off at 5pm tomorrow.

Eatyard, Bernard Shaw

Eatyard will be celebrating this Friday night with an evening of games, snacks and a glass of Beaujolais on arrival. Tickets are €10 and available HERE.

Green Man Wines, Terenure

Tomorrow (17th) from 4pm-9pm, Green Man will be pouring Bojo Nouveau by the glass and having a soiree. No bookings, just rock down.

Franks, Camden Street

To celebrate the big day, Franks have wines from three different producers which you can sample in-house on the night or take some bottles home to enjoy.

