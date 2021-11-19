5 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner

Have you been tasked with hosting Christmas dinner this year?

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. It can be a stressful job. But hey, they only said you had to host it. TECHNICALLY they didn't mention preparing the food from scratch.

Make life a little easier for yourself by preordering Christmas Dinner from one of many gorge Dublin restaurants. Then all you need to do is pop it in the oven and get the good tablecloth out. Easy peasy.

If you're looking to go down the preorder route this year, here's a list of some great Dublin eateries offering fab Christmas Dinner Boxes.

Fallon and Byrne

It probably won't shock you to hear F&B have absolutely beautiful Christmas boxes put together, with festive birds and all the trimmings to make your life easier.

Poulet Bonne Femme

These guys know their birds. Their Christmas feast boxes are selling out fast, so get booking today!

Gourmet Food Parlour

Get your turkey, ham and all the extras you need from GFP's catering kitchen.

Tang Food

These tasty dinner boxes from Tang are great for a smaller get together or a pre Christmas dinner party!

Eatto

As well as the perfect festive bird, Eatto offer delicious vegan nut roasts and plenty of other add-ons, so everyone's catered for.

So there you go. Now all you need to do is whack on some Michael Bublé and preheat the oven. Merry Christmas!

Header image via Instagram/fallonandbyrne

READ NEXT: 5 Dublin cocktails to try over the weekend