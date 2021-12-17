6 Dublin cocktails for the last weekend ahead of Christmas!

It's time to sit back and relax, and count down the days until Christmas, because it's nearly here.

It's that final weekend before Christmas, and whether you're stressing trying to get the last of your shopping done, or are ready to soak up the festive cheer, these cocktails might just help you unwind. We have a very citrusy list coming your way.

1. A Great Pear, Balfe's

Location: Balfe Street

Enjoy the festive season somewhere glamorous like Balfe's. Their "A Great Pear" cocktail is a mix of vodka, pear, lemon, vanilla, and Pineau de Charerntes.

2. Twister Daiquiris, The Paddocks Late Bar

Location: Clonee

Where our childhoods and adulthoods collide. The Paddocks has no shortage of unreal cocktails, but our fave might just be the Twister daiquiri.

3. Watermelon Spritz, Little Pyg

Location: South William Street

Little Pyg are known for their cocktails, and this one looks downright refreshing! The Watermelon Spritz comes with Malfy orange gin, Aperol, Watermelon syrup, Prosecco, and soda.

4. Pornstar Martini, Farrier & Draper

Location: Powerscourt Townhouse Centre

You cannot beat a Pornstar Martini - they will never do you wrong. Farrier & Draper say theirs is the best in Dublin - sure you'll have to swing by to check them out won't you?

5. Of Serial Killers and Citrus, Roast

Location: Temple Bar

We love seeing Roast's newest cocktail of the week, and this zesty bev did not disappoint. 'Of Serial Killers and Citrus' is made with Monin Bergamot, Cocchi Americano, phosphoric acid solution and topped with lively Prosecco.

6. A Gingerbread Espresso Martini, Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

And last, but certainly not least, a very Christmassy cocktail from Happy Endings. This semi espresso martini comes with grand marnier, baileys, persimmon syrup, wall and Keogh cold brew, and a molasses gingerbread man.

When the choice of which cocktail is this hard, we're going to have to go with the Twister Daiquiris from The Paddocks to satisfy our nostalgia!

