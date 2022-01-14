8 vegan bits to try in Dublin if you're doing Veganuary

Whether you're participating in Veganuary or not, it's great to see so many Dublin restaurants embrace the challenge.

If you're on the struggle bus this month trying to go plant based, then we have got you covered. These Dublin spots are going all out to provide you with tons of vegan bits to try this Veganuary.

1. Cumin Cauliflower Arepas, Happy Endings

Not only are Happy Endings doing a range of virgin cocktails for those on Dry Jan, they also have some gorge vegan bits for Veganuary. Behold these gorge cauliflower arepas - sure why would you be needing meat anyways?

You can find Happy Endings on Aston Quay and check out their menu HERE.

2. The Vegan Big Dipper, Nice Burger

Now just look at that. On first glance, you would never guess that this is a vegan burger. That cheese looks fairly real to me. Nice Burger introduced their Vegan Big Dipper, which comes with crispy Beyond Meat patties, vegan cheese slices, naughty sauce, pickles, and a side of the vegan cheese sauce for dipping.

You can find Nice Burger at The Lighthouse in Dún Laoghaire, or the Bernard Shaw in Drumcondra.

3. Wholesome Salads, Fable + Stey

If your Veganuary is coupled with healthy eating, then Fable + Stey has just the dish for you. This month's salad special comes with marinated soy and sesame tofu, coconut rice, satay sauce, mixed leaves, pickles, onions, and some peanuts. Delish. Of course, if you want to treat yourself, they also have some amazing vegan baked goods too.

Fable + Stey is based in Blackrock, you can check out more on their Instagram HERE.

4. Banana and Apple Cakes, Baa Baa Café

Speaking of baked goods, look at these amazing banana and apple cakes by Baa Baa Café. This takeaway only café does breakfast, lunch, and treats, and they're seriously treating anyone doing Veganuary with these dairy free cakes.

Baa Baa Café is based in Chapelizod; you can look through their amazing Insta' feed HERE.

5. Kebab Tray, Vegan Sandwich Co

It's no surprise that a dish made by Vegan Sandwich Co makes this list. If you've been terribly missing kebabs, look no further than this Smithfield spot. This Dublin restaurant has vegan bits galore to get you through the rest of Veganuary.

You can find Vegan Sandwich Co in Smithfield - they have tons of vegan friendly creations that mimic meat dishes. Check them out HERE.

6. Vegan Milkshakes, V-Face

V-Face has just come out with some new milkshakes - because why should you miss out on these masterpieces just because you've gone vegan for the month? You can choose between tiramisu, strawberry, and chocolate. It's treats like these that will see you through to the end of January.

You can visit V-Face in Stoneybatter, check out their menus HERE.

7. Falafel bites, Umi

Umi is a haven for vegan bits. Not everything on the menu is vegan, but this spot is a winner for my vegan friends, and they particularly love the falafel bites as well as the batata hara. This is the perfect Dublin spot to get some vegan bits during Veganuary.

Umi Falafel has several locations across Dublin, check them out HERE.

8. Vegan pizzas, The Back Page

If you have missed the sweet sensation that is pizza, The Back Page are currently doing a vegan one. So if you and your pals who aren't participating in Veganuary are trying to find a spot to eat, you can't go too far wrong with The Back Page.

The Back Page is located in Phibsborough, they do great food as well as host some unreal events. Check out their Instagram HERE.

