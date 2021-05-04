A new seaside coffee spot has opened in North Dublin

By James Fenton

May 4, 2021 at 11:25am

Visitors to Portmarnock beach now have a new option for coffees and treats, with the opening of Beach Brew over the weekend.

Beach Brew is located on Strand Road in Portmarnock and opened to the public for the first time over the Bank Holiday weekend. Boasting a vast menu of coffees as well as breakfast and lunch options, it's sure to be a popular stop-off point for beach lovers this summer.

Like any beach-based business worth its salt, Beach Brew also has a range of ice creams and milkshakes to choose from, putting the icing on the cake of a day by the sea.

You can keep up to date with Beach Brew on Instagram here.

