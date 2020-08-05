Close

Beloved city centre pub announces permanent closure due to Covid-19

By James Fenton

August 5, 2020 at 5:04pm

The Sackville Lounge in the north inner city has announced that it will be closing permanently due to 'events in relation to Covid-19'.

A post on The Sackville Lounge website reads: 'The Sackville Lounge was an Irish traditional pub located at Sackville Place just a stone's throw from O'Connell Street, Dublin. Due to recent events in relation to Covid-19, The Sackville Lounge is now permanently closed. We wish to thank all our patrons for the great times had at The Sackville Lounge and we wish everyone the best for the future.'

(pic credit: TheSackvilleLounge.ie)

The popular spot will be missed by its many regulars, as well as passers-by, and those who want to enjoy a drink before or after matches at Croke Park now have one fewer place to choose from.

The Sackville Lounge's closure was announced less than 24 hours after it was confirmed that pubs which don't serve food won't be allowed to open until August 31 at the earliest.

A sad day for the city.

