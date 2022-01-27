Best places to eat Chinese Food in Dublin, as chosen by you

If you ask any Dubliner, they'll obviously tell you their local Chinese is the best.

Your relationship with your local Chinese is probably among the most consistent and unproblematic you'll have in your life - they're there for you in times of need, of celebration and everything in between. If you were to ask me to compile this list alone, every spot would be taken up with the takeaway I've frequented since I was about ten years old. That's why we reached out to the good people of Dublin to help us compile a list that's unbiased and informed, for anyone looking for a delicious feed ahead of Chinese New Year on the first of Feb. Here are the top places for Chinese food in Dublin, subcategorised into eat in and takeaway as voted for by you.

Eat In

M&L Chinese, Cathedral Street (off O'Connell Street)

Essentially THE place to eat Chinese food in Dublin. A welcoming, central spot that proved very popular among voters, and was included in McKenna’s 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland 2014 – 2017. Affordable and always buzzing, with a great selection of meaty and vegetarian dishes. You can browse their menu HERE, and keep an eye on what they're up to on their Instagram.

M&L's green beans, image via Lovin Dublin team

Wings World Cuisine, Wolfe Tone Street

A global all-you-can-eat buffet with live cooking stations and an excellent Chinese section, ideal for those evenings when you can't decide between pizza or Chinese. Or kebabs. Or Indian. Check out their menus HERE, or enjoy a browse of their Instagram.

Wings World's freshly prepared Dim Sum, image via Instagram/wingsworldcuisinedublin

Xi'an Street Food, Anne Street South

An authentic street food haven with branches in Dublin and Galway, specialising in the Xi’An Meat Burger - shredded braised meat cooked in a furnace and pocketed in leavened bread - and Biang Biang Noodles, a large belt-like noodle topped with chili, pork and vegetables. Delish.

Xi’An Meat Burger, image via Instagram/xianstreetfood

Mak, Ranelagh

Between Mak, sister restaurant Hush, Mexican popup Gabos and his Insta cook along tutorials, Jules Mak is one of the biggest names in the Dublin food scene. He transformed Ranelagh's old Xtra Vision (RIP) into one of the tastiest Chinese restaurants in the city, and there's now no better spot for a feed of potstickers of a Friday evening. Find out more and have a look at their menu HERE.

Mak's Spicy Fried Chicken Bao, image via Instagram/makrestaurantd6

Good World Chinese, Georges Street

On the scene since 1991, Good World is a staple of the Chinese food landscape in Dublin. Dumplings are made fresh in house and Good World are also well known for their specialist dim sum menu. More recently they opened Good Food Cafe, a Westmoreland Street spot for a more casual but equally delicious dining experience.

Image via goodworld.ie

Ka Shing, Wicklow Street

A popular choice with Dublin foodies, and known and loved for their friendly staff and excellent dumpling selection. If you're on the hunt for authentic, flavourful Chinese food, be sure to add them to the list! For more info, check out their WEBSITE.

Dim Sum at Ka Shing, image via Instagram/kashingie

Chai Yo, Baggot Street

Everyone knows someone who's had the night of their life at Chai Yo. The all singing, all dancing Baggot Street spot with an option to don a chefs hat and create some ~culinary theatre~ of your own. Chai Yo serves up an array of Asian cuisine but their Chinese menu came highly recommended by a lot of yiz. Definitely one to hit up for a work get together, birthday party or girls night. Check out their WEBSITE to make a booking or peruse the menu.

Image via Instagram/chaiyodublin

Kites Chinese, Ballsbridge

Not far away in Ballsbridge, Kites Chinese also comes highly recommended. The D4 spot has been in business for almost 40 years and is hugely popular with locals and visitors to Dublin alike. A bit on the pricey side but if the consistently great reviews are anything to go by, worth it if you're looking to treat yourself. Find out more on their WEBSITE.

Roast Duck from Kites, image via Instagram/kites_chinese_dublin

Janets, Drumcondra

Hand pinched gyozas and the fluffiest of baos served fresh at this spot in Eatyard at the Bernard Shaw. With a stacked menu and welcoming vibe, Janets is definitely worth a visit if you're out the D9 direction. For more info, see their WEBSITE.

Janet's Bao Buns, image via Instagram/janets.dublin

Scent Restaurant, Churchtown

I can personally vouch for the [email protected] spice box, my go-to takeaway during a stint living in Rathfarnham. There's just no feeling better than finding the perfect one - they even have a tofu option for our vegetarian friends. If you're all spice boxed out, their sit in menu comes highly recommended too - check it out HERE.

Image via scentrestaurant.ie

Takeaway

Lemon Tree - Raheny, Cabra & Finglas

A takeaway institution on Dublin's northside. The bags are spiced, the duck is roasted and satay is skewered. A local beloved by many. Find out more about Lemon Tree HERE.

Image via lemontreeireland.ie

Tasty Garden, Fairview

Coming highly recommended by the people of Dublin 3 is Tasty Garden in Fairview, with a selection of Chinese and Thai food and noodle boxes to beat the band. Have a look at the menu HERE.

Image via tastygardendublin.com

Long Sin Chinese, Dundrum

This place has one of the most glowing Trip Advisor track records we've ever come across. A local takeaway serving the good people of D14, with a tasty looking vegetarian spice bag for those so inclined. Browse the menu HERE.

Veggie spice bag from Long Sin, image via Instagram/longsin_dundrum

Raheny Chinese, Raheny

Another highly recommended local takeaway. Thai options as well as your favourite Chinese takeaway classics, have a look at the menu HERE.

Image via Uber Eats/Raheny Chinese Takeaway

Wong's Kitchen, Blackrock

A quality Chinese takeaway staple, with a loyal fan base on the south side. Praised for their fast delivery and Pick & Mix menu option, this is a great spot for anyone in the Blackrock area who finds themselves on the hunt for a new default takeaway. Have a look at their menu HERE.

Wong's Marmite Honey Chicken, image via Instagram/wongs.kitchen

Summer Inn, Various Locations

You can find Summer Inn branches in Finglas, Blanchardstown, Cabra, D8, D20, Swords & Tallaght, and they're the home of the Chicken Curry Wrappo you've probably seen popping up all over TikTok and beyond. Worth a visit for one of those alone.

Summer Inn's "Chicken Curry Wrappo", Image via Instagram/summerinnasianfood

