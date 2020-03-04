Close

BrewDog is exchanging used cans for shares in the company

By Sarah Finnan

March 4, 2020 at 10:36am

Don't waste that bag of cans.

BrewDog has launched a sustainability initiative across the UK and Europe that will give customers shares in the company when they hand in used cans.

Part of the craft brewer's sustainable business charter, the new initiative is called 'Cans for Equity'. The idea is to encourage customers to bring their empty BrewDog cans to the Dublin Outpost and for every 50 cans, they'll receive one share in the company.

A quirky way to encourage more sustainable business practices through recycling.

Other arms of the sustainability tree include 'Once Beer Vodka' an initiative distilling imperfect beer into vodka as well as 'DIY Dog' which promotes home brewing to reduce transport miles... all aiming to explore how the drinks industry can have a more positive impact on the planet.

With a community of over 130,000 Equity Punk shareholders worldwide, this is yet another way for customers to be put at the forefront of the company.

Speaking of the initiative, Captain and co-founder of BrewDog, James Watt said:

"The BrewDog beer in your fridge can now reward you twice - once when you open it, and again when you hand it back to us."

The initiative will be live until its latest round of crowdfunding closes in April.

So, to recap; 50 cans = one BrewDog share

(Header image courtesy of @brewdogdublinop)

