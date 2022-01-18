Many consider Capel Street to be not just the centre of Dublin, but the centre of the universe.

And yes, by "many" I mean me.

Where else could you buy camping equipment, sex toys, a bodhrán and a pet hamster all within 14 metres of each other? It's a magical place, and also happens to be dotted with some of our favourite spots to eat and drink in Dublin. The latest addition is Taco Libre Dublin, a sister restaurant of Beer Temple on Dame Street. Both spots are the brain children of Galway Bay Brewery, the independent craft brewers from the west of Ireland whose colourful cans you've probably seen popping up everywhere. Naturally, there's an excellent selection of their beers and ales on tap at the new Capel Street spot.

So what's on the menu?

Food wise, the menu's nicely packed with tacos, nachos, pork belly and bola chilli. To chase it all down you've got a selection of speciality cocktails from local business Irish Craft Cocktails (Winner of Best Drinks at the Irish Made Awards 2021 and Innovator of the Year at the 2021 Food & Wine Awards, if you don't mind), and a deadly selection of craft beer from Galway Bay Brewery (of course), BRÚ Brewery and more.

Pop into Taco Libre for a bite from 12-8 daily. A gorgeous addition to Capel Street's already thriving foodie scene.

Header image via Instagram/tacolibredublin

READ NEXT: Trocadero to remain closed until 8pm curfew is lifted