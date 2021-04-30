City centre restaurant broken into last night 'just weeks before reopening'

Juanitos on 35 Drury Street have taken to Instagram to say that they were broken into last night, 'mere weeks away from reopening.'

In a post shared this moring, Juanitos wrote someone had 'decided to break in last night, smashing the doors and windows, destroying out beautiful tiles, stole our money and drank our stock.'

With last night's news that restaurants can operate outdoor service from June 7, Juanitos said that they were 'mere weeks away from reopening' after being closed for all of 2021 so far due to Covid-19 restrictions. They added that 'We're devastated and saddened, please support us to recuperate from this if you can. If you have any info or cctv footage please pass it on.'

Located on Drury Street, Juanitos specialise in 'traditional tastes from Central America merged with Asian flavours.' As if businesses in Dublin didn't need enough support this summer. You can keep up to date with Juanitos via this link.

READ NEXT: This scone delivery service will be your new foodie obsession