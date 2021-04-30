City centre restaurant broken into last night 'just weeks before reopening'

By James Fenton

April 30, 2021 at 10:31am

Share:
City centre restaurant broken into last night 'just weeks before reopening'

Juanitos on 35 Drury Street have taken to Instagram to say that they were broken into last night, 'mere weeks away from reopening.'

In a post shared this moring, Juanitos wrote someone had 'decided to break in last night, smashing the doors and windows, destroying out beautiful tiles, stole our money and drank our stock.'

With last night's news that restaurants can operate outdoor service from June 7, Juanitos said that they were 'mere weeks away from reopening' after being closed for all of 2021 so far due to Covid-19 restrictions. They added that 'We're devastated and saddened, please support us to recuperate from this if you can. If you have any info or cctv footage please pass it on.'

Located on Drury Street, Juanitos specialise in 'traditional tastes from Central America merged with Asian flavours.' As if businesses in Dublin didn't need enough support this summer. You can keep up to date with Juanitos via this link.

READ NEXT: This scone delivery service will be your new foodie obsession

Share:

Latest articles

How to win an insane adventure in this stunning Mayo lodge for you and your housemate

They're here! Seven new portaloos unveiled in the Phoenix Park

It’s National Sausage Day this weekend! Here are seven unique ways to celebrate

Dublin restaurant donating 100% of today's proceeds to UNICEF

You may also love

Dublin restaurant donating 100% of today's proceeds to UNICEF

"Come in and support" - Restaurants call for Dubliners to visit city centre this summer

'Make or break moment' as Dublin pubs await news from Government Buildings

One of Wicklow's favourite restaurants is opening a new branch across the Dublin border

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.