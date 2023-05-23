What's the craic with Crackbrgr? The lowdown on Dublin's latest opener

The 2010s revival in Dublin continues.

In recent years, the waves of nostalgia have swept in in almost clockwork succession, heavily influencing Dublin's culture, fashion and food.

First, it was the pale denim and shiny windbreakers of the 90s. Then, the dreaded return of low-rise jeans marked the resurgence of early noughties fashion, whether we were ready for it or not. And now, if you have an ear to the ground you'll definitely have noticed the steady revival of 2010s culture - Dublin is awash with Indie Sleaze club nights blasting MGMT and LCD Soundsystem to beat the band, none of us know whether we're coming or going with our eyebrows and to top it all off, one of the most popular Dublin eateries from this era is making a comeback.

You may have noticed the launch of Crackbrgr last week, a new venture from John Roberts who previously co-owned Crackbird and Jo'Burger before they went into liquidation in 2018.

Roberts owned the businesses with fellow restauranteur Joe Macken, who was once dubbed 'The King of Casual Dining in Ireland'. However, while Crackbrgr echoes Crackbird in both moniker and menu options, the new restaurant is a solo endeavour for John. Speaking to Lovin Dublin, John explained that Joe declined his offer to work together again as he's busy with other projects.

A new venture

"I have always been the biggest fan of Jo’Burger", John said. "My belief in the Jo’Burger concept led me to take it out of examinership in 2009. I really enjoyed working with Joe to create Crackbird and other concepts. So much so, that I asked him to join me on this project. I feel the concepts are sorely missed from the Dublin restaurant scene. But as Joe has other projects underway, he declined my invitation to work together with some of the old team again.

"We are very proud of what we have done with Crackbrgr and we are thrilled to see the returning customers loving the flavours we do".

Crackbird's popular soy garlic chicken takes pride of place on the new Crackbrgr menu. Image via Crackbrgr Dublin

Depsite Joe's absence, if you were a fan of Crackbird or Jo'Burger back in the day, there'll be plenty of reasons to visit this new iteration. The familiar scent of Crackbird's iconic soy garlic chicken wafts in the air of the new Temple Bar dining room, with their staple crispy croquettes back on the menu too.

Image via Crackbrgr Dublin

If you came of age during this era in Dublin you'll probably remember feeling cool because you knew about these spots, which definitely paved the way for more casual dining options that weren't chains in the city.

And while Crackbrgr may differ slightly from the restaurants we remember from Roberts, there's still enough on the menu to get lovers of the old chicken spot excited once more.

You can find Crackbrgr at 17 Crown Alley in Temple Bar.

Header image via Crackbrgr

