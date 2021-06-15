(last updated: June 15, 2021)

It's official - Dublin restaurants and pubs are now back open for outdoor service and you don't even have to order a plate of chicken wings if you don't want to.

Below we've listed some Dublin restaurants and that are now back open for outdoor service. Some are taking bookings and others are operating on a first come, first serve basis. Have we omitted your business or your favourite haunt? Be sure to let us know and here's to a successful outdoor summer!

FIRE Steakhouse, Dawson Street

Awarded "Best Steakhouse Globally" at the 2020 Luxury Restaurant Awards, this is an iconic boujie spot for the meat lovers among us. One for graduations, special date nights or any night you want to feel a bit fancy.

The Church, Jervis Street

It's one of Dublin's biggest beer gardens, set beside one of its most unique venues. You won't even have to go to Confession after.

Salamanca, Andrew's Street

A serious feed for all tapas lovers. The dream venue for anyone who can't pick just one dish!

Grogans

I mean, what can we say. The legend, the icon, the institution. The place we've dreamed of over the past 15 months is back in our lives once more and the toastie and Guinness combo will never go out of style.

The Strawberry Hall, Strawberry Beds

Serious festival vibes in this beautiful outdoor spot, feat. creamy pints, Neapolitan pizza and the charcuterie board of your dreams.

Johnny Fox's

Another institution of the Dublin pub scene with amazing mountain views, hanging baskets that would make Hyacinth Bucket jealous and most importantly, delicious pints.

The Bridge 1859, Ballsbridge

Everyone's favourite rugby pub has you covered with heaters, blankets and a cracking pub grub menu.

The Lock Keeper, Ashtown

A buzzy outdoor spot with shelter from the elements and a delish cocktail menu.

777, George's Street

Dublin’s fave Mexican spot have a new area for you to dine Afuera (that’s “outside” for those of us who haven’t seen a word of Spanish since our leaving cert aural). Heaters pumpin’ and margs flowin’, sure what more do you need?

Fade Street Social

One of the most famous Dublin restaurants and a staple of outdoor dining in Dublin. There's seating out the front and a swanky rooftop terrace.

The Bar With No Name, Fade Street

Fade Street Social's next door neighbour and a must for the freshest, tastiest cocktails, great tunes and all round good vibes.

Rascals Brewing Company, Inchicore

Inchicore’s fave pizza spot and home of the tastiest most colourful craft beers in Dublin! It’s the combo of dreams, and now there’s a cosy outdoor area with protection from the elements for you to enjoy it in.

Ashtons Gastropub, Clonskeagh

This Clonskeagh fave got a serious makeover during lockdown. Between their patio area and terrace room, they've got an outdoor area to suit any weather conditions mother nature throws our way.

Saba, Baggot Street

A secret garden in the middle of town with ample covering for you to enjoy some delish Thai food under.

Sophie’s, Harcourt Street

It’s not time to take an iconic swing snap just yet, but you’d get an equally cute one on Sophie’s outdoor roof terrace with amazing views of Dublin’s fair city.

Harcourt Bar, Harcourt Street

This spot has had a serious upgrade since our Dtwo days! Definitely one to hit up if you want to feel like you’re on holidays (the massive heaters will allow you to really get into the fantasy)

Opium, Wexford Street

A heavenly little greenhouse on Wexford Street with delish Vietnamese and Thai dishes, and of course stunning cocktails to accompany. This spot is insanely instagrammable.

Woollen Mills, Ormond Quay

An iconic Dublin location with a dreamy outdoor terrace for people watching. Sit back with an Aperol (or 5) and watch the world go by.

Lemon & Duke, Duke Lane

Just off Grafton Street, Lemon & Duke is another great spot for a bitta people watching! Shelter when you need it, sun trap when you don’t. A very versatile outdoor spot which is really what this island needs.

Zozimus, Annes Lane

They had an outdoor umbrella display BEFORE it was cool, and they also have a cosy outdoor area for you to enjoy some seriously instagrammable cocktails in.

Drury Buildings, Drury Street

This amazing outdoor area will have you feeling like you’re on your J1 in NYC again, but this time you can actually afford to go to one of the nice places. Veryyyy slick city vibes.

Ukiyo, Exchequer Street

One day we’ll get back to showing off our questionable karaoke skills inside, but until then their covered, heated outdoor area beckons!

(header pic: Saba)

