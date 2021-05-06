The definitive live list of all the Dublin pubs and restaurants that are taking bookings for June

It's official - pubs and restaurants can reopen for outdoor service on June 7 and you don't even have to order a plate of chicken wings if you don't want to.

That said, that first bowl of chicken wings or any other dish of your choice will taste all the sweeter after nearly six months of being locked out of our favourite establishments. With Dublin pubs taking bookings already, you have no time to waste.

Below we've listed some Dublin pubs taking bookings for June as well as restaurants all over the city that are preparing to reopen. We we will add to it as we move closer to the big reopening date. Have we omitted your business or your favourite haunt? Be sure to let us know and here's to a successful outdoor summer!

The Lock Keeper, Ashtown

777, George's Street

Fade Street Social

Rascals Brewing Company, Inchicore

Ashtons Gastropub, Clonskeagh

Saba, Baggot Street

(header pic: Saba)

