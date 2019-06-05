Dublin’s Newest Cocktail Bar Is Super Classy

If you guys follow us on Instagram, you’ll know that we got a little sneak peek at Dublin’s newest cocktail bar, Penny Lane.

It was pure stun and looked like it made for a super classy night out, so obviously, I had to go check it out when it opened later that evening.

And it was clear that people were super excited about this opening. Because the place was absolutely jammers.

When I got my sneak preview, I got to sit down with Shane, the manager of both Penny Lane and its sister bar, Panti Bar, which is located right across the road.

And he talked to me about the aims for the new bar, explaining that he wanted it to be a more chilled version of what Panti Bar already is.