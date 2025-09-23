Dublin’s newest rooftop bar opening in iconic location just in time for Christmas

The new venue will open in November.

A new rooftop bar is set to take over Dublin’s central bank building.

While the city isn’t exactly known for its rooftop bars, this trendy new spot is opening in November, just in time for Christmas do’s.

Situated on top of the former Central Bank building on Dame Street, the bar will be home to great drinks, lively vibes and stunning 360-degree views across the city.

Pictures of the new restaurant, lounge and bar, Díon, show a classy interior with soft, orange lighting, steel-and-glass windows and mirrored ceilings.

Promising to be more than a cocktail bar, Head Chef Neil Mulholland will lead the kitchen team to serve an all-day menu of Irish cuisine with a global influence.

The new spot will hold up to 210 guests across three bars and lounge areas.

Additionally, they will offer two semi-private dining rooms, each accommodating up to 24 people which can be joined to create a private area for 48 people.

The ideal spot for a swanky winter night out!