Erics and Evas can get free lunch in this Dublin pub all week

Whoever said that there's no such thing as a free lunch clearly hasn't been to Dublin pub, The Back Page.

Every week, the popular Dublin pub offers free lunch to people with a certain name and this week, it's the turn of Erics and Evas.

As a Darragh, I am filled with regret at failing to avail of my free lunch last week when The Back Page welcomed Darraghs and Denises to enjoy a complimentary lunch at the Phibsborough spot.

So I would urge Erics and Evas not to pass up the opportunity to get some free grub this week.

If your name is either Eric or Eva and you're able to prove it with valid ID, you will be treated to a free lunch between Monday and Friday this week, from 12pm to 3.30pm.

You can check out the lunch menu on the pub's website.

If you're name isn't Eric or Eva then there'll be no free lunch for you this week but you might be interested in The Back Page's book club instead.

In a bid to encourage reading among its customers, the pub has decided to trade books for drinks.

All you need to do is drop off a book that you've read or no longer need and the bartender will swap you for a drink on the house.

What a deal!