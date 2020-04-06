How many Dublin restaurants can you name in our emoji quiz?

Let's all keep our fingers crossed that everything returns to normal sooner rather than later and we can all enjoy a night out at our favourite restaurant.

Sure a lot of Dublin's most popular restaurants have pivoted to takeaway to make sure they can still continue to operate on some level but it's safe to say that we all miss going out for a nice meal.

With that in mind, we decided to put together an emoji quiz on the theme of Dublin restaurants.

We picked 21 restaurants and emoji-fied them in the below image. Take a look and see how many you can work out.

How did you get on?

We've kindly decided to include the answers at the very end of this piece so feel free to scroll to the bottom of you want to see if you were correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.