How many Dublin restaurants can you name in our emoji quiz?

By Darragh Murphy

April 6, 2020 at 2:13pm

Let's all keep our fingers crossed that everything returns to normal sooner rather than later and we can all enjoy a night out at our favourite restaurant.

Sure a lot of Dublin's most popular restaurants have pivoted to takeaway to make sure they can still continue to operate on some level but it's safe to say that we all miss going out for a nice meal.

With that in mind, we decided to put together an emoji quiz on the theme of Dublin restaurants.

We picked 21 restaurants and emoji-fied them in the below image. Take a look and see how many you can work out.

Emoji quiz

How did you get on?

We've kindly decided to include the answers at the very end of this piece so feel free to scroll to the bottom of you want to see if you were correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

  1. Mad Egg
  2. Burger King
  3. Pog
  4. Lucky Tortoise Dumpling Co
  5. Burritos & Blues
  6. Fire Steakhouse
  7. Ramen Bar
  8. Lemon
  9. The Greenhouse
  10. Pi
  11. Mr Fox
  12. Chapter 1
  13. Bang Bang
  14. Locks
  15. Wow Burger
  16. Chopped / Pickle
  17. Sprout
  18. Kale + Coco
  19. Happy Pear
  20. Pig's Ear
  21. Box Burger
