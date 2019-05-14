Hugely Popular Baggot Street Spot Wins Irish Pub Of The Year Award

د . إAEDSRر . س

Walk into any of the fine establishments on Baggot Street and you’re bound to be impressed but one has just been crowned above all others at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

At a ceremony held at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel last night, Doheny & Nesbitt took home the prize for Irish Pub Of The Year and anyone who’s ever been in there will know that it’s well deserved.

The pub is popular among tourists, sports fans as well as a loyal clientele who have been regulars since their student days in the 60s and 70s.

As well as the national award, Nesbitt’s also won Dublin Pub Of The Year and no doubt the celebrations will carry over into today.

Other Dublin winners were Dax for Best Restaurant and The Old Spot for Best Gastropub.

