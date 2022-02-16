Ireland's first Polish Wine Fest comes to Dublin in March

By Katy Thornton

February 16, 2022 at 12:01pm

Share:

Calling all wine lovers, you're going to want to check out this event.

Ireland's first ever Polish Wine Festival takes place in Dublin on March 27th at the Fumbally Stables. This event will showcase 16 Polish wine producers, and over 70 labels to taste. Some of these wine makers include Hibernal, Zodiak, Aris, and many more. You can check them all out on their website HERE.

Not only is this event a great opportunity for wine lovers to taste some of the best Polish wine, it's also a charity event. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards Ewa Galka, wife of wine lab designer Wladyslaw. Ewa suffered a stroke and the proceeds from the Polish wine fest will go towards her recovery.

Tickets went on sale yesterday morning; you can purchase them HERE. Tickets for the Polish Wine Fest cost €20 per person.

Header image via Instagram/polish_wine_fest

READ ON: Yamamori founder Derek Ryan has died

Share:

Latest articles

What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Bastible and Chapter One among the restaurants awarded Michelin Stars this year

Nana's Tea has opened a new location on Wexford Street

Dingle Distillery's Wren Bar will return to Dublin next month

You may also love

Dingle Distillery's Wren Bar will return to Dublin next month

Best places to get pancakes in Dublin, as chosen by you

Potager to launch new wine club in February

Best places to eat Chinese Food in Dublin, as chosen by you