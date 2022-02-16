Ireland's first Polish Wine Fest comes to Dublin in March

Calling all wine lovers, you're going to want to check out this event.

Ireland's first ever Polish Wine Festival takes place in Dublin on March 27th at the Fumbally Stables. This event will showcase 16 Polish wine producers, and over 70 labels to taste. Some of these wine makers include Hibernal, Zodiak, Aris, and many more. You can check them all out on their website HERE.

Not only is this event a great opportunity for wine lovers to taste some of the best Polish wine, it's also a charity event. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards Ewa Galka, wife of wine lab designer Wladyslaw. Ewa suffered a stroke and the proceeds from the Polish wine fest will go towards her recovery.

Tickets went on sale yesterday morning; you can purchase them HERE. Tickets for the Polish Wine Fest cost €20 per person.

Header image via Instagram/polish_wine_fest

