It's National Margarita Day - here are seven deadly Dublin spots to celebrate in

Today is National Margarita Day, just saying.

Margaritas just taste like the weekend, don't they?

They're definitely not a mid-week, after-work type drink so having one usually means that you're footloose and fancy-free, ready for a night on the tiles.

And they're bloody delish, the salty/sour combo sets my taste buds a tinglin every time. Good in all forms - be they homemade, regular or frozen.

One of the more potent cocktail choices out there, margaritas are made with tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice... most often served in a fancy glass with salt along the rim.

Finding decent margs in Dublin has luckily become much easier thanks to an abundance of restaurants and pubs serving the delicious drink. Here are seven of our top pics.

Salud!

Xico’s

A club/restaurant combo, Xico's is a great shout if you intend to use your margaritas as a pre workout for a night of grooving.

Acapulco

Nestled right in the heart of the action, Acapulco is within walking distance to The George and their margarita offerings look fairly subLIME (haha get it?).

777

This place is practically famous for its margaritas, and it's clear to see why... they're stunning. Call in on a Sunday and you'll get your grub for €7.77, which by Dublin standards is practically free.

The Hungry Mexican

Found in Temple Bar, The Hungry Mexican know how to host a fiesta. The quirky interior, friendly staff and homemade salsas are just a bonus.

Thundercut Alley

A little further afield, Thundercut Alley in Smithfield have loads of cocktails and tapas to choose from. Their rose and raspberry margarita sounds equal parts tempting and tasty - one to try out if you want something a little different.

Cactus Jack's

STOP! Margarita time... like Hammer time, but better. Cactus Jack's on Millennium Walkway is ideal for getting some grub with pals - especially if you like ordering lots and sharing. The more you order, the more you get to try.

Mexico to Rome

Another spot in Temple Bar, Mexico to Rome combines the best of both Mexican and Italian food. Perfect for when you really want a margarita but also have a hankering for pizza.

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila... more? At least that's how I think the saying goes. Happy National Margarita Day one and all - celebrate responsibly...

(Header image courtesy of @777dublin)