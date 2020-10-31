Kind stranger sends €50 to Dublin café to spend on customers today

If you read our first story on Lovin Dublin this morning, your faith in humanity could probably do with a little bit of restoration.

Dubliners woke up today to the news that someone had set fire to the Fools and Horses coffee truck in Walkinstown, thus leaving owners and staff without a source of income. It just showed that no matter how sound everyone is trying to be to each other in this most difficult of years, the actions of some will always leave us feeling a bit glum.

Which is why we're now delighted to report that an act an kindness by a Dubliner that has arrived just in time to counteract the aforementioned mindless act of vandalism. One Kinda Folk Coffee in Ranelagh have taken to Instagram to share an anonymous letter they received this week which was accompanied by a €50 note.

The letter asked staff to 'buy coffee for a few customers today' and although it arrived on Monday, it has been opened today just in time to treat locals on this wet and windy Saturday.

One Kinda Folk said that they will be using the money to give out free Rua Food treats to 'the best dressed kiddos to the value of this donation.'

A wonderful chain of kind gestures and just what we needed on this Halloween afternoon. If One Kinda Folk is within your 5km, be sure to head down quickly because it's fist come, first serve!

A timely reminder that this city is filled with wonderful people.

