This Dublin Pub Is Now Serving Kopparberg Pink Gin

Gin fans briefly rejoiced last month when Kopparberg announced it would soon start selling a new strawberry & lime infused pink gin.

The flavoured gin had all the potential to be the drink of the summer, but it was later confirmed that although it would be available in the UK, there were no plans to bring it to Ireland in the near future.

The good news is that one Dublin pub has now decided to stock it if you just can’t wait to try it this summer.

The Paddocks in Clonee confirmed via their Facebook page that they are indeed stocking the Kopparberg gin right now.

😱😱 YESS KOPPARBERG GIN WE HAVE IT 😱😱 The Best News Ever Officially The BEST BAR IN DUBLIN 🥰 Posted by The Paddocks Clonee on Friday, June 7, 2019

As it’s not yet available in any Dublin stores or off licences, it looks like you’ll need to get the gang together and head down to The Paddocks if you’re hoping to try it any time soon.

