Locals devastated as Dun Laoghaire staple closes 'for foreseeable future'

A mainstay of Dun Laoghaire dining is closing after more than 32 years of business.

It wasn't that many years ago that Bits and Pizzas was the only place to get a pizza in Dun Laoghaire but, unfortunately, the beloved pizzeria has announced its sudden closure.

Bits and Pizzas, which first opened its doors in 1987, has been forced to close for the for the foreseeable future due to low levels of trade in recent times.

"We here at Bits and Pizzas have enjoyed 32 years of serving you," a Facebook post from the pizzeria reads.

"We would just like to express how much we have appreciated all the friends that we have made over the years and how much our customers have enjoyed dining with us.

"However, due to low levels of trade, we regret to inform you that Bits and Pizza will be closing done [sic] for the foreseeable future.