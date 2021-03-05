Mother Reillys have reopened for takeaway and they've got a new addition to the menu

Mother Reillys have confirmed that they are back open for takeaway, bringing delicious food and drinks to the people of Rathmines and beyond.

Mother Reillys, a staple of the Rathmines social scene, posted earlier this week to say that they are 'excited to announce that we’ll be opening our doors for takeaway tomorrow (Thursday) at 5.30pm through to Sunday.'

As well as that, they've also confirmed that they will be providing delicious Wing Bros chicken wings to anyone that's lucky enough to live nearby....

All you have to do is call Mother Reillys on 01-4975486 to order in advance. That's the weekend dinner sorted for sure.