New restaurant to open in premises previously occupied by Twenty2

Brass Onion Bistro is set to open in the premises previously occupied by the hugely popular Twenty2 restaurant in Drumcondra.

It was hoped that Brass Onion Bistro would open this weekend but an issue with the gas connection has meant that the grand opening had to be delayed to January 18.

The newest addition to Dublin 9 will set up shop in the premises that Twenty2 called home prior to their unexpected closure last October.

Twenty2 announced the immediate closure of their Sion Road restaurant three months ago due to an ongoing dispute with their landlords over their tenancy agreement.

Locals have not had to wait long for a replacement restaurant, however, and Brass Onion Bistro's menu certainly looks intriguing.

A Brass Onion Bistro spokesperson told Lovin Dublin that the restaurant had been totally revamped ahead of their opening and they are hoping for a big turnout for the first day.

A Facebook post reads: "We are the new addition to Drumcondra D9.We would like to invite everyone to our Opening Day on Saturday 18 at 9am.

"Come in for brunch, quick bite, coffee, dinner or even pop in to have a look at our brand new restaurant, we would love to meet you all!"

Brass Onion Bistro is open for brunch from 9pm and 2pm, while an a la carte menu is available from 3pm to 9.30pm. The early bird menu, which can be viewed here, is available until 6.30pm.