Popular Dublin 2 restaurant Hugo's has revealed a number of new measures that the team will implement in order to allow them to reopen in early July.

Hugo's Restaurant has announced that a decision has been made and they will reopen to the public come July 2nd. Know for their French-inspired cuisine, the beloved Merrion Row haunt has been sadly missed by locals over the past few weeks.

Taking to Twitter to detail the new measures, the team wrote:

"Now that we are in the first phase of our country's roadmap, we wanted to let you know that we are feverishly working on Hugo's reopening plan. Things are going to be different, this we know, but we are going to try and keep the ethos of Hugo's fresh & alive, and to keep the place buzzing!

You know we love having you all in, and therefore promise to ensure the most rigorous health & safety protocols shall be in place to protect you, and our good team here."

Of course, things will look much different for the future of Hugo's as they try to adhere to social distancing measures. For one, they'll have to drop the number of people they allow into the restaurant dramatically - lowering capacity by more than half from 84 to 34. Staff numbers and opening times have also had to be relooked at with Hugo's making the difficult decision to downsize from a team of 26 to a team of 7, opening for five days as opposed to their pre-lockdown timetable of seven days a week.

Adding that "this is nerve racking", owner Gina, says that if they don't at least try, then they'll never know what's possible. Looking to reopen on July 2nd, online reservations have already been set live and customers are encouraged to book their slot ahead of time.

(Header image courtesy of @hugosrest)

