Potager Skerries to launch new wine club in February

Is there any better way to spend a Wednesday than with some vino? We think not.

Finally, the longest January in the history of forever is behind us, and we welcome February with huge smiles and open arms. With restrictions a thing of the past, you may be looking for fun activities to fill your evenings post the 9-5 work day. Well, Potager in Skerries has something that aims to make hump day that little bit sweeter.

After taking a well deserved break for much of January, Potager reopened to the public on Friday the 28th January, and are beginning a new venture in February.

Introducing the Potager Wednesday Wine Club.

If you're interested in discussing and tasting wine, then give Potager a call to secure a place.

Wednesday Wine Club kicks off on the 9th February at 7pm, and will continue every second Wednesday from there. Potager is based on Church Street, Skerries.

Header image via Shutterstock

