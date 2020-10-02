Press Up has threatened legal action if restrictions extend beyond October 10

Press Up Group has threatened the Government with legal action if restrictions on pubs and restaurants extend beyond October 10.

The Irish Times is reporting that lawyers for Press Up Group have written to the Government to state that they have shown 'no empirical, objective and verifiable evidence' to support the continued closures of pubs and restaurants around Ireland.

Press Up Group currently employ 1,800 people across five hotels, 12 bars, 27 restaurants and two cinemas and their venues include The Stella Theatre, Peruke & Periwig, The Workman's Club, The Lucky Duck, Angelina's and Dollard & Co.

The group's lawyers have stated that 'the laws passed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are not coupled with any provision to compensate our clients for having to deny access to their premises to the public."

A fortnight ago, Dublin was placed into risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions meaning that venues are allowed to serve a maximum of 15 people at any one time and only in an outdoor setting. Pubs around Ireland were asked to close in March in an effort to curtail the Covid-19 spread but those that serve food have been permitted to open since June 29.

So-called 'wet pubs' in Dublin have had to change their scheduled reopening dates on a number of occasions, most recently when the capital was moved into level 3 on September 18. Along with Donegal, Dublin is scheduled to remain at this level until at least October 9 , however, the Government has indicated that this could be extended further.

