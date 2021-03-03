Publicans call on Government to abolish the 15-person outdoor dining limit

Publicans have written to the Government to encourage them to abolish the 15-person outdoor dining limit in time for the reopening of the hospitality trade.

The 15-person limit was applied from October until December when pubs and restaurants could offer outdoor dining services only and the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) have asked for it to be removed when restrictions are eased.

Sharing a tweet posted by Ashtons Gastropub in Clonskeagh, Chairman of the LVA Noel Anderson posted: 'This is a great example of the space in Ashtons. 15 people has never made any sense and is not viable. We have written to (Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar) on this matter and will be raising it further at the next Government meeting which is due shortly.'

Aside from brief reopenings for pubs that serve food in the latter part of 2020, many hospitality businesses have been shut since March of last year. Current Level 5 restrictions are scheduled to remain in place until April 5.

