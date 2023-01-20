Scottish chipper makes headlines after adding battered Creme Eggs to menu

Taking "how do you eat yours?" to a whole new level.

With the last of the Christmas chocolate long polished off, many people are already looking ahead towards Easter - I for one saw Mini Eggs freshly stocked at a supermarket that shall remain unnamed as early as December 27th.

Now that we're reaching the tail end of January, you can buy Easter chocolate pretty much everywhere and if you know the right places to go, you can even get it deep fried.

Aldo's, a fish & chip shop based in Ayr, Scotland launched their deep fried Creme Egg yesterday, and have been making headlines ever since. Encased in a generous coating of golden, crispy batter, this sugary take on a scotch egg definitely has people talking.

The general consensus seems to be perturb and intrigue in equal measures. Under the Facebook post unveiling the battered snack, one person commented: "I don’t know if this is really wrong. But I really want to try it". Another wrote "Kinda intrigued, kinda grossed out".

Aldo's are no stranger to getting creative in the deep fryer - they're also well known for their battered pickled onions and of course, as a Scottish chipper they're legally obliged to have deep fried Mars Bars on the menu.

Would you be tempted by this sweet but savoury fever dream? Is there another chocolate treat you'd like to see deep fried? Sound off in the comments, by all means. We're personally gunning for a portion of deep-fried Lindts served up like chicken balls. It's what the people need.

Header image via Facebook/Aldo's Fish & Chips

