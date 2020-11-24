Seven Dublin spots that are doing takeaway Thanksgiving meals and desserts

On Thursday of this week, our friends across the Atlantic will be celebrating a Thanksgiving like no other.

Like the rest of the world, they've had to get used to Covid-19 restrictions and Thanksgiving will be no exception. The same applies for anyone celebrating here in Dublin with indoor dining still prohibited, until December 1 at the earliest.

That doesn't mean you can't get your hands on some delicious Thanksgiving grub with all the trimmings. There are a few spots in Dublin that are offering delivery and click & collect services for Thanksgiving this year and we've outlined below where you can pick up a meal to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Hopefully by the time Thanksgiving 2021 comes round, Americans in Dublin will be able to head out and celebrate in style but for now, take your pick from the following...

Tiller & Grain

The Frederick Street spot are putting together Thanksgiving boxes for this weekend that include stuff chicken thighs, yam and potato gratin and some Pecan Pie for dessert. Perfect for kicking back in front of the NFL on TV. You can DM them on Instagram here or call 0876808933 to ensure you don't miss out.

The Old Music Shop

These guys serve up Thanksgiving grub on an annual basis and the main courses listed below are enough to get you drooling. You can view their full Thanksgiving menu here.

The Merry Ploughboy

Another spot known for its annual Thanksgiving feasts, The Merry Ploughboy is offering a click & collect main course for Thanksgiving Day only (Thursday, November 26). It includes turkey, herb stuffing, rich roast gravy, served with mash, green beans and Brussels sprouts and you can find out more details here.

The Butcher Grill

The Ranelagh favourite is serving up a traditional Thanksgiving meal which will be available for collection or delivery on Wednesday and Thursday. Details can be found in the below post and they haven't forgotten dessert with a delicious Pecan pie also available to order.

And now for dessert...

Press Café

Okay, it's not technically Thanksgiving dinner but we couldn't leave this incredible range of desserts outs. Choose from Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Apple and Cranberry Pie or Pumpkin Cheesecake. You can DM them on Instagram here to get your order in on time.

Blazing Salads

The Drury Street spot has delicious-looking Pumpkin Pies ready for collection.

La Pattisier

Away from town, La Pattisier in Mulhuddart is taking orders for Pecan Pie.

Last chance to get your #thanksgiving pecan pie at https://t.co/aeAQlXyOZw

We have your back (well @stehayes1 does as it’s his creation)... or perhaps just give young Stevie a wave 👋 pic.twitter.com/FC4qeYDOuv — Robert (@LePatissier1) November 24, 2020

That should be more than enough to get you through the celebrations this year. Happy Thanksgiving to anyone celebrating.

