This is the colour wine that gives you the worst hangover

It's a given that no one likes hangovers - but a wine hangover? Welcome to hell.

However, it turns out that minimising the pain might be simpler than you think.

The age old question - which colour wine gives the worst hangover; red, white or rosé? - has finally been answered.

While drinking enough of any colour will inevitably make you feel a little worse for wear, it turns out that red wine is the biggest hangover culprit.

This is down to the 'congeners' that give the wine it's dark colour.

Drinks that are higher in congeners are darker in colour - meaning red wine has considerably more than white.

According to ABC, congeners are a toxic byproduct of the fermenting process, and while the body breaks them down, toxins are released causing us to feel unwell.

And that dreaded red wine headache is not a figment of your imagination - it's actually down to tannins in the drink, a flavonoid that makes the wine dry.

However, your choice of drink is not actually the biggest factor in determining the scale of your hangover.

There's a cocktail of factors that contribute to that mind-numbing headache, including how much you drink and how effectively your body metabolises alcohol.

Making sure you drink plenty of water and eating something before popping the bottle will go a long way towards easing that pain the next day.

Bottoms up.

