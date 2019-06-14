This Less Than Picturesque Dish Is The Most Unbelievable Brunch I’ve Had All Year

Happy Sunday, folks.

How’s the head? not so good?

Well, I can confirm I am as fresh as a daisy because I stayed in last night and watched ‘When They See Us’.

I cried my eyes out but, it’s a must watch.

Anyway, enough of me being a baby and down to business, you need some brunch and boy, have I just the dish for you.

I checked out Meet Me In The Morning for the first time, which is a shock as I am a brunch fanatic, and it was incredible.

I love my Avo Eggs when I get the option but, I was feeling frisky and wanted to try something different.

Having a look through the menu, Colcannon Cakes popped out and smacked me in the face.

Pan fried potatoes, sage and leek cakes with black kale, glazed carrots, roasted Kohlrabi, parsley, a poached egg and a couple of other bits.

The cakes were crispy from being pan-fried and I haven’t stopped thinking about the glazed carrots since.

I obviously added chorizo to the mix as well which definitely worked a charm.

I rarely go for something with such a mix of flavours but I’m glad I did as this was the nicest brunch I’ve had all year.

It may be colourful but it doesn’t exactly have the money shot for insta.

Please do NOT let that put you off the gorgeous dish, you’re better than that.

Seriously, get yourself out of bed and down to Meet Me In The Morning to try this dish sent straight from heaven.