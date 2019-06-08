This New Dublin Eatery Serves Frosé Slushies And You MUST Try Them

It’s Frosé o’clock!

The city gets super humid in the summer and sometimes a cold pint just won’t do.

Last week, I checked out out the brand new Korean fried chicken joint on Aungier Street, Chimac, and one thing that really tickled my fancy was the huge slushie machine at the top of the restaurant.

I won’t lie, I’m an absolute SUCKER for slushies, every time I go to the cinema I order one – that icy sensation in your mouth is divine.

Combine that with wine and that’s a mouth party like no other.

Frosé slushies are a dream come true.