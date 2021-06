TV Chef Kwanghi Chan has opened a new Asian street food trailer in the car park of Bakers Corner in Deansgrange.

A regular on The Six O'Clock Show on Virgin Media, Kwanghi Chan announced the news earlier this week and the new spot opened on Thursday.

It will serve from 3pm until 9pm on Thursdays to Sundays and anyone familiar with Kwanghi's spot in the Leopardstown in car park will more than clued in to its tasty menu, which can be found here.

Something to try out this weekend for sure!