Uno Mas can help you up your barbecue game with these delish grill kits

By Fiona Frawley

June 14, 2021 at 1:28pm

Share:
Uno Mas can help you up your barbecue game with these delish grill kits

The people of Ireland love a BBQ. We all have fond memories of our dads in dodgy aprons scorching sausages within an inch of their lives and serving up brown bits of char that once resembled a steak.

Served of course with the obligatory summer salad of lettuce leaves, grated cheese, torn up ham and a boiled egg.

I mean... what's not to love. Every charcoal ridden chicken fillet is a pillar of Irish society. However, if you are looking to go in a different direction, these kits from Uno Mas have you covered.

Since opening in 2019, Uno Mas has quickly established itself as one of Dublin's top foodie spots. And if you're looking to bring some tasty Spanish vibes into your casa, one of their Parilla takeaway kits could be just what you've been looking for.

Available for two or four people, the parilla (barbecue in Spanish for those who didn't take up Duo Lingo over lockdown) menu comes with starter nibbles, deliciously marinaded meats and most importantly, instructions for how to prepare it all on your own barbecue. They also give instructions for preparing indoors in your oven, just in case you don't get the Spanish weather you're hoping for. They have you completely covered! You won't even need to pick up a questionable tub of coleslaw for the side.

Get ordering for next weekend here , pop open the rosé and pretend you're on holidays. You deserve it.

Header image via unomas.clickandcollection.com

READ NEXT: Six unique Dublin experiences we bet you haven't tried

Share:

Latest articles

Paint By The Pints to host special Pride event

It's socially distanced girl summer at the Button Factory as new shows announced

Dublin office replaces vile graffiti, aimed at neighbours Pantibar, with Pride flags

PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend

You may also love

Attention egg lovers - A new egg sandwich joint has opened up in George's Street Arcade

TV chef opens new Asian street food trailer in South Dublin

Delish Dublin taco spot has reopened with a tasty new cocktail option!

Reservations for Chapter One open on Monday as reopening date announced

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.