Vote for your all-time favourite takeaway spot for a chance to WIN free food for a year

Show your favourite takeaway some love at the Just Eat Awards and be in with a chance to WIN free food for a year!

We all have that one takeaway spot that is a step above all the rest.

Maybe it's a local chipper that consistently serves the best grub going, a local Chinese with a killer spicebag or a pizza spot that just does it better than anywhere else.

If you have a local that ticks all the boxes for a cheeky weekend takeaway, it's only right to show them some appreciation. And with the Just Eat Awards right around the corner, it's the perfect opportunity to give your go-to restaurant the recognition they deserve.

The Just Eat Awards are back for the ninth year running, encouraging takeaway lovers to give their favourite restaurants the recognition they deserve. Every year, the awards put loads of incredible restaurants on a national stage, giving the hardworking individuals behind Ireland’s favourite food spots their moment to shine.

Advertisement

Whether it's your number-one local independent takeaway or a well-loved chain that always hits the spot, there are loads of different titles up for grabs.

There are a total of 16 categories that customers can vote in - from Best Newcomer to Best Chipper and a brand new award category, The Sustainability Award. Ten restaurants have been nominated in each category, leaving food lovers to vote for their favourite spot in each category to take the crown.

And as a brilliant added bonus, everyone who votes in the Just Eat Awards 2022 will be entered into a draw to WIN FREE takeaway for a year on Just Eat, the ultimate prize for any takeaway lover.

The awards are part of Just Eat's mission to champion restaurants and the people who make them a success, showcasing the passion and dedication that goes into running our favourite restaurants and creating mouth-watering takeaway food.

Advertisement

Vote for your favourite Just Eat takeaway restaurant right HERE.