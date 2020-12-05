What pubs are open in town? The definitive live list

Level 3 restrictions kicked in this weekend and if you're wondering what pubs are open in town than look no further.

Level 3 means that restaurants, as well as pubs that can serve food from their own on-site kitchen, can reopen their doors for indoor dining, within certain restrictions. These include a six-person limit on each table as well as the necessity to order a 'substantial meal' that costs at least €9. So if you're looking to see what pubs are open in town then you'll need to take these rules into account before you head out, while ensuring that you continue to follow HSE public health guidelines.

Sadly, Level 3 means that none of the so-called wet pubs (or traditional pubs as some now prefer) are permitted to open. However, some of the city centre's most famous establishments are back in business and you can view a selection of those below. This is a live list that will be updated as Level 3 restrictions go on so if there are any we've missed, be sure to get in touch.

Some are taking walk-ins only, others will take bookings online or over the phone. For a full outline of what you can and can't do in the pub this Christmas, follow this link and to see what pubs are open in town, check out the list below.

What pubs are open in town?

McGrattans

Searsons

Toners

The Porterhouse Central

The Hairy Lemon

J.W. Sweetmans

The Boar's Head

The Woolshed

Bruxelles

HaPenny Bridge Inn

The Bankers

The Bank

Jimmy Rabbittes

Devitts

No Name

The Waterloo

P Macs

The Black Sheep

