Woodfire pizza will be sold in The Goat car park from this weekend

If you're near The Goat and craving a bit of a pizza during this lockdown then all your dreams will come true this weekend.

Popular south Dublin spot The Goat will be playing host to the Fired Up Woodfire pizza shipping containers from this weekend. With the pubs still closed due to lockdown restrictions, it will be another while before regulars will be dining inside the popular Goatstown spot again but for now, this should provide a delicious alternative, judging by the pictures below at least...

The containers will be on hand to serve authentic Italian-style pizza from the car park while the pub remains closed. When things go back to normal, however, Fired Up Pizza have told Lovin Dublin that the plan is to move them into the field behind the pub once everything is back normal.

When that happens, there will be a seated area where people can enjoy the extensive range of pizza with friends and family with the option to take part in outdoor games or just sit back and watch. Definitely something to look forward to when lockdown is finished.

Of their pizzas, Fired Up added that: "The secret to our wood fire pizza is the dough. Irish mammies, just like the Italian ones, will tell you that if you look after your dough, your dough will look after you.

"After carefully hand rolling the dough, we leave it rest for 72 hours, revolving and developing until it is ready to create an incredibly tasty slice of art."

You can view everything that will be available from this weekend in the menu below...

Plenty to choose from there and we can't wait to see how it all turns out at The Goat when all this is over. For the time being, you can enjoy all the mouthwatering pizzas and sides above from this weekend.

