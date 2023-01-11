'World's Most Awarded pub' takes over Dublin bar for one night only

And bookings are filling up fast.

If you're a fan of one-off, unique dining and or drinking experiences, this is one to add to the diary.

Renowned NYC watering hole The Dead Rabbit is making its way to Dublin for one night only, and is set to take up temporary residence at Bar 1661 of Green Street.

Founded in 2013 by Belfast man Jack McGarry, The Dead Rabbit was opened with a goal to represent Irish heritage in America in a new and genuine way, and has been doing just that with authentic Irish fry ups (complete with potato bread and Kerrygold), a second-to-none selection of Irish whiskeys and Irish tunes blaring through the speakers.

They've even brought the humble sausage roll stateside - an inspiration for delis everywhere.

They've also been described as "the only acceptable place for a Guinness when visiting NYC", which is handy info to keep in the back pocket if you're making a trip over anytime soon.

Now, the world's most awarded pub is returning to the motherland - giving us all something to be enthused about during an otherwise dreary and dull January.

The Dead Rabbit will set up shop at Dublin 7's Bar 1661 next Wednesday, 18th January, between the hours of 6pm and 9pm. If you've been to Bar 1661 before you'll know that tables fill up fast even on regular, otherwise quiet weeknights, so booking in a timely manner is advised if you're interested.

Secure your spot at this unique bar showcase HERE.

Header image via Instagram/deadrabbitnyc

