10 gifts from Irish businesses for the foodie in your life

Do you have a partner, pal or family member that's always got a booking at the newest restaurant in town, or spends their evenings testing out new recipes on their loved ones?

Well my friend, this is the list for you. We've rounded up some beautiful gifts from Irish businesses, all of which would be perfect for the foodie in your life. Come with us on a journey of gin kits, fondue pots and so much more. It does the soul good.

Charcuterie Wreath from Nook, Sligo

The foodie gift of dreams, to be perfectly honest. If your giftee has a guilty pleasure for food-shaped-as-something-else, wow them with this beautiful wreath of Irish cheese, charcuterie and fruits with a side of chutney and artisan crackers. It looks almost too good to eat, but I'm sure they'll find a way. Shop HERE.

Fondue Set from the Kitchen Whisk

While we're on the cheese theme.... fondue, anyone? These pots are great for anyone obsessed with the vintage cheese craze, and can even be used to keep your mulled wine warm. Pick yours up from Kitchen Whisk's Dublin store or online.

Syrups, glasses and mulled wine mixes from Dublin Cocktail Lab

Everything the expert mixologist in your life needs for brewin' up a storm at home, available to browse in-store at the Designist in Dublin or online.

Scarlet For Yer Ma Hot Sauces

Perfect for the spice-lovin' Dub in your life this Christmas. Brewed and bottled in Dublin's fair city, Scarlet hot sauces are vegan and made with all natural ingredients, with the perfect packaging for anyone who's proud to be a Dubliner.

Hot Fat by Gastro Gays

A beautiful book that would look great on anyone's kitchen shelf, Hot Fat by Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon of Gastro Gays is a book all about the art of deep fat frying, smashing the preconceptions of greasy, beige food to make way for vibrant colours and satisfying crunch. They even have a special gift bundle at the moment which includes the book, some chip-themed socks and a serving of Gastro Gays' own spice bag seasoning. What more could one need? Shop HERE.

An Alphabet of Aniar by JP McMahon

I know what you're thinking - another cookbook?? But technically An Alphabet of Aniar isn't a cookbook - it's a manifesto, thank you very much. Dr. JP McMahon's new book will showcase learning and observations for Irish food culture. If you follow JP, you'll know he's been vocal about the issues currently facing Irish hospitality and always has informed, important insights, so no doubt this release will make for an interesting read.

Speciality coffee subscription

An essential for hobbyist baristas who insist on dragging you around every cafe in town of a Sunday to find the perfect cup. Galway-based business Calendar Coffee provide flexible delivery services that work for everyone, and will ensure your giftee is always stocked up with the finest beans for all their home-brewing needs. Find out more about subscription services as gifts HERE.

Secret Pairing Experience at Ely Wine Bar

One for the aspiring sommeliers, this new experience at Ely Wine Bar invites guests to enjoy a specially curated menu with considered wine pairings - every dish is a mystery and will be explained only when they're brought to the table. Ideal for those who love trying new flavours and pairings, or those who can never decide what they want to order. Book a spot HERE.

Tablewear from Oast Studio

Beautiful salad bowls, plates and linen napkins from this Irish owned studio - the perfect flourish to complete a dinner party. Browse online or, if you're in Dublin, check them out at the Curated x Greens store on Royal Hibernian Way.

Gift Hampers from Asia Market

If your giftee could spend a lifetime browsing the aisles of Asia Market hunting for the perfect sauce or spices, why not put together a hamper packed with the best the store has to offer? Whether its a selection of Japanese whiskeys, an assortment of ramen or beautiful tablewear, there are plenty of options to suit all foodies. Have a browse HERE.

