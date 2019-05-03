10 BYOB Spots In Dublin For When You’d Rather Splash Your Cash On Top-Notch Grub

Dublin’s BYOB offerings have really upped their game in recent years.

The option to bring booze with you leaves you with some extra dolla to splash out on more delicious grub. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want more food at all times?

Here our pick of 11 of the best BYOB spots that Dublin has to offer…

Rotana Café

This cosy spot in Portobello is home to some of the best Lebanese dishes you’ll find in Dublin. You’ll get a two course meal (with huge portions) for €21 – and not have to splash the cash on stupidly pricey marked-up booze.

Unreal!

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Bay & Barnes Block Sauvignon – a benchmark Marlborough Sauvignon packed with ripe tropical flavours.

Dada

This is a deadly restaurant on South William Street serving up a traditional Moroccan cuisine – and you also have the option of heading to their intimate bar downstairs when your own vino runs out.

Nice wan.

Corkage: Free

Gallagher & Co

This bistro is but a two-minute walk from O’Connell Street. Not only do they permit you to bring your own booze, but they also have an amazing two course set menu for €21 (a popular price point in these places), all night long.

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Les Beauchamps, a superb Syrah that’s super-smooth and jam-packed with ripe bramble fruit and hint of spice.

Keshk

Another Lebanese appearance on the list, located on Mespil Road, just south of the canal off Baggot Street.

The lamb moussaka is a contender for the very best in the city.

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Le Labyrinthe Côte de Gascogne – a Sauvignon-style white which is incredibly fresh and fruity.

Café Bliss

Café Bliss on Montague Street is one of Dublin’s best known BYOB spots. It’s not exactly fine dining but with free garlic bread, decent portions and a sweet location, you can’t complain!

Corkage: Free

This is quite the hidden gem in Rathmines.

Great food at a superb price, with a sister location by the name of Jerusalem on Camden Street. Don’t leave without trying the gluten-free vegetable pancakes – unreal.

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Bethany Creek Shiraz is an elegant, European-style red with slightly floral and red cherry characters on both the nose and the palate.

Musashi

An amazing sushi spot with three central locations around Dublin – Capel Street, the IFSC and Sandyford.

Corkage: €6 per bottle

Recommendation: Contrapunto – a classic Albariño, citrus and floral aromas, with a touch of stone fruit.

Michie Sushi

Another sushi spot, albeit a little harder to locate.

If you can find the tiny, almost hidden Michie Sushi in Ranelagh, you’ll need to pop in – you won’t be disappointed.

Corkage: Free

Vintage Kitchen

This spot can be booked out weeks in advance, and it’s no surprise! The Vintage Kitchen serves some truly classic cuisine – and some of the best food a BYO restaurant has to offer in this fine city.

You’ll never leave disappointed and you’ll always leave full.

Corkage: €3.50 per person

Recommendation: Few producers in Chablis have such an extensive range of brilliant wines as Brocard – their classic Chablis balances wonderfully pure fruit and steely minerality.

Zakura

Zakura is the hands-down champ of BYO in Dublin right now. Unreal food at deadly prices with a buzzing atmosphere.

Check out the menu here.

Corkage: €4 per person

