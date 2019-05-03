د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

10 BYOB Spots In Dublin For When You’d Rather Splash Your Cash On Top-Notch Grub

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

 

Dublin’s BYOB offerings have really upped their game in recent years.

The option to bring booze with you leaves you with some extra dolla to splash out on more delicious grub. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want more food at all times?

Here our pick of 11 of the best BYOB spots that Dublin has to offer…

Rotana Café

This cosy spot in Portobello is home to some of the best Lebanese dishes you’ll find in Dublin. You’ll get a two course meal (with huge portions) for €21 – and not have to splash the cash on stupidly pricey marked-up booze.

Unreal!

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Bay & Barnes Block Sauvignon – a benchmark Marlborough Sauvignon packed with ripe tropical flavours.

9Dd29726641E0Ce0D8808F8Ecb961A2B

Dada

This is a deadly restaurant on South William Street serving up a traditional Moroccan cuisine – and you also have the option of heading to their intimate bar downstairs when your own vino runs out.

Nice wan.

Corkage: Free

8

Gallagher & Co

This bistro is but a two-minute walk from O’Connell Street. Not only do they permit you to bring your own booze, but they also have an amazing two course set menu for €21 (a popular price point in these places), all night long.

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Les Beauchamps, a superb Syrah that’s super-smooth and jam-packed with ripe bramble fruit and hint of spice.

Web 1

Keshk

Another Lebanese appearance on the list, located on Mespil Road, just south of the canal off Baggot Street.

The lamb moussaka is a contender for the very best in the city.

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Le Labyrinthe Côte de Gascogne – a Sauvignon-style white which is incredibly fresh and fruity.

Slide1

Café Bliss

Café Bliss on Montague Street is one of Dublin’s best known BYOB spots. It’s not exactly fine dining but with free garlic bread, decent portions and a sweet location, you can’t complain!

Corkage: Free

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by U R S U L A M A C K E N (@ursulamacken) on

 

Little Jerusalem

This is quite the hidden gem in Rathmines.

Great food at a superb price, with a sister location by the name of Jerusalem on Camden Street. Don’t leave without trying the gluten-free vegetable pancakes – unreal.

Corkage: Free

Recommendation: Bethany Creek Shiraz is an elegant, European-style red with slightly floral and red cherry characters on both the nose and the palate.

Littlejerusalem 2

Musashi

An amazing sushi spot with three central locations around Dublin – Capel Street, the IFSC and Sandyford.

Corkage: €6 per bottle

Recommendation: Contrapunto – a classic Albariño, citrus and floral aromas, with a touch of stone fruit.

602782 395943997156526 1179220643 N

Michie Sushi

Another sushi spot, albeit a little harder to locate.

If you can find the tiny, almost hidden Michie Sushi in Ranelagh, you’ll need to pop in – you won’t be disappointed.

Corkage: Free

 

Vintage Kitchen

This spot can be booked out weeks in advance, and it’s no surprise! The Vintage Kitchen serves some truly classic cuisine – and some of the best food a BYO restaurant has to offer in this fine city.

You’ll never leave disappointed and you’ll always leave full.

Corkage: €3.50 per person

Recommendation: Few producers in Chablis have such an extensive range of brilliant wines as Brocard – their classic Chablis balances wonderfully pure fruit and steely minerality.

Img 0236 1

Zakura

Zakura is the hands-down champ of BYO in Dublin right now. Unreal food at deadly prices with a buzzing atmosphere.

Check out the menu here.

Corkage: €4 per person

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple Jing Shen (@appledodoshanghai) on

 

READ NEXT: 10 Ridiculously Easy Cocktails To Make Before Going Out Tonight

 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK