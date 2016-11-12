News Food and Drink

10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10

Perfect for warming yourself up

Trying to decide what to get for lunch on your work-break is a cause of constant stress in every office; you want something tasty, it has to be nearby and ideally you won't have to shell out more than a tenner at most.

The cold weather in Dublin right now brings extra troubles to any worker bee, as the solid choices of old, sambos and salads, just won't cut it anymore.

We need HOT food goddammit.

So next time you're stuck on what to eat for your lunch break - check these ten tasty dishes out.

1. Ramen Noodle Soup, Camille Thai - €9.95

 Want something warming but not too heavy? Well then, this delicious clear noodle broth from Camille Thai is your spot, with several locations around town. Ramen comes with a choice of beef or chicken, and has fresh veggies, herbs, egg and spices. 

2. Hot food buffet, KC Peaches - €5 - 10

KC Peaches is a popular choice for lunches in town and for good reason. You can choose a selection from the hot food buffet that is priced by weight - great if you're on a budget.

Kinds of hot treats you'll find: Cauliflower, chickpea and potato masala (V, Vegan, GF, DF) Spinach, mushroom and butternut squash lasagna rolls (V) Classic Beef Bourguignon with Smoked Bacon, Mushrooms & Pearl Onions

3. Best Grilled Cheese, Joe's - €5.50

Technically a sandwich, but this isn't just any old sangwich. It's hot and gooey and ooooooozing with cheese. 

The good folk at Joe's on Montague St have put Wicklow brie, Wicklow cheddar, Durrus and Comté into sourdough bread that they grill to warm perfection.

4. Pasta selection, Carluccio's - €6 - €7

This is a golden choice for a hot lunch in the city. Carluccio's have a rotating choice of three pastas each day for lunchtime (always a vegetarian option too which is greatttt) AND you can mix n' match pastas if it's too difficult to decide on just one. 

Choose from spicy sausage ragu, pesto and pine nuts on trofie pasta or if you're lucky - mushroom risotto.

5. Soup & bread, Cornucopia - €5.50

If you feel like something nourishing and healthy, you can't go wrong with a bowl of hot soup and fresh bread from Wicklow St's vegetarian haven, Cornucopia. 

The soups change daily so there will always be something new to try - favourites include Sweet potato, butterbean and roast garlic and roast pepper, coconut and basil.

6. Bento Box, Musashi - €9.45

Yaaaaas to a bento box from Musashi - they do the best selection of delicious but filling snacks all in one box. The foods in their bento box change daily but a recent one had Chicken Gyoza, Salmon Teriyaki Chef Selection Sushi 2pcs, Steam Rice and Miso Soup.

For less than €10?! Bargain.

7. Half rotisserie chicken, Camden Rotisserie €8.95

Sometimes the only food that will do is good ol' fashioned roast chicken. Camden Rotisserie on Kevin St. do a yum half chicken with homemade gravy to warm you up from the inside out. 

We recommend ordering in advance so that it's ready when you arrive. Skillz. 

8. Quesadilla, Zambrero €5

Chicken, tomato and cheese melted between a toasted soft shell tortilla. 

A gooey, warming meal that can be eaten with a good conscious - for every meal Zambrero sell, they donate one to a developing country.

9. Polpettine, Pacinos - €5.95

Mmmmmm. Italian meat-balls with rich tomato sauce, olives and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese served with Italian rustic bread *drools*. 

A handy and v central place for food like your imaginary nonna used to make.

10. Cottage pie, Foodgame - €8.50

Super hearty and the ideal comfort food for any wet day, Foodgame's cottage pie is a sure-fire way to fill up. Rich mince and a creamy piping of mash <3

It's only available on their specials menu sometimes, but you won't go wrong with anything else on offer there. They change their specials daily and good news: you can add on a coffee to any lunch special for only €1.50!

READ NEXT: This Dublin Hotel Has Been Crowned The Best In Europe In A Terrific Category

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

