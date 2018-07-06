10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
We dare you not to drool a little
If you're tryna get that beach bod, we would advise you to look away now.
Every week, our audience tag their food porn pics with #LovinDublin, and we love having a look through our feed to see all the great dishes people are eating, or the food on offer from eateries across the city.
And there are some gorgeous dishes out there.
Here are the top picks from the last seven days...
Scrumptious Vegan Pancakes
Blueberry cinnamon pancakes with cashew butter, caramelised bananas, coconut flakes and agave 🥞 A ridiculously #treatyoself Friday brekkie done the healthy way 👌🏻 . . Recipe (for 3 pancakes) 65g oats 150ml almond milk 1/2 a banana 1 heaped tsp cinnamon 1/2 a teaspoon of baking powder A pinch of salt Blueberries •Blend all ingredients bar the blueberries until well combined. Divide the mixture evenly and cook on a hot pan. Before flipping place 5 or 6 blueberries in each pancake. Flip and cook until golden. Top with all your desired toppings and enjoyyyy
That Avo & Egg Life...
Took a pitstop on the way into town to visit @legitcoffeeco on Meath St yesterday. Really good coffee with plenty of brunch options - I went with the eggs and avo (this usually comes with sautéed cabbage) with beet hummus. Delish. #breakfastindublin #eatindublin #dublin8 #liberties #lovindublin #dineindublin #dublinsouthcityeats #instagood #foodstagram #eggs #avocado #avocadotoast #eatingfortheinsta
Baked goodness
#jammin , are we? It's almost lunch time but my mind is still thinking of indulging brekkie - happy Friday 😝 . . . #shooters_pt #lensculture #shootermag #justgoshoot #dailypic #myfeatureshoot #jam #shotz_oftheworld #shot_flair #agameoftones #bigshotz #worldshotz #bokehkillers #living_europe #magestic_view #instatravel #traveldiary #milliondollarvisual #lovindublin
The QWEEEEN of Tarts
Italian Treats
How good does the weather for the weekend look? Perfect timing for some Italian treats 🙌 who needs a sun holiday . . . . . #Marios #SuperMarios #MyMarios #Dublin #SouthDublin #Sandymount #DublinFood #DublinFoodie #DublinEats #DineInDublin #LovinDublin #YummyDublin #Italian #italianfood #foodie #eatthisnext #forkyeah #foodpics #instafood #lovefood #eeeeeeats #Summer
Yummy Paella
Gorgeous
Have you seen our recipe of the month? This month's recipe is Prawns Pomelo on Betel leaves - a delicious coeliac friendly option for any party 😍 All recipes are available on our blog. ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #RecipeOfTheMonth #recipes #DublinFoodie #DineInDublin #LovinDublin #SabaBaggot #SabaClarendon #AuthenticThai
All Pasta Err'thing
"and it's gone to penne-lties!" 😉⚽ Pop in for a world class feed in between today's quarterfinals 👌 . . . . . . #italian #chipper #chippers #irishchippers #restaurant #dublin #dublineats #lovindublin #italy #italianfood #yummy #yummydublin #food #foodblogger #foodies #dublinfoodies #irishfoodies ##irishfoodbloggers #goodfood #takeaway #justeat #pasta #pastalovers #WorldCup #Russia2018 #WorldCup2018 #Soccer
Vegan Yumminess
How much do you want to spend your entire paycheck on food right now?
