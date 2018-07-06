10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week

We dare you not to drool a little

If you're tryna get that beach bod, we would advise you to look away now.

Every week, our audience tag their food porn pics with #LovinDublin, and we love having a look through our feed to see all the great dishes people are eating, or the food on offer from eateries across the city.

And there are some gorgeous dishes out there.

Here are the top picks from the last seven days...

Scrumptious Vegan Pancakes

That Avo & Egg Life...

Baked goodness

The QWEEEEN of Tarts

Friday Treats ❣️@lepetitparisiencafe A post shared by S W Ʌ Y Ξ (@swayeapp) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

Italian Treats

Yummy Paella

Gorgeous

All Pasta Err'thing

Vegan Yumminess

How much do you want to spend your entire paycheck on food right now?

